Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Friday announced a thanksgiving rally, saying Supreme Court has announced an historic decision.

“I would like to congratulate the people of Pakistan. We have won against corruption,” Imran told reporters outside his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad.

“We have different laws for the rich and poor. We need to get rid of such discriminatory laws,” he added.

The PTI chief also praised the six-member Joint Investigation Team which said in its report the Sharif family could not account for its vast wealth.

“They (JIT) have done a tremendous job. Compiling such a huge data in 60 days was a difficult task,” he said.

Imran said his party would celebrate the Panama verdict by offering prayers and organisig a thanksgiving rally at Parade Ground on Sunday.