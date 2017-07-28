Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan will not be attending the announcement of final judgement of long-running Panama case in Supreme Court (SC) today.

A five-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa will announce the much-awaited judgment in Panama Leaks case at 11.30am today.

Yesterday, PTI spokesperso Naeemul Haque had tweeted that PTI chief will visit SC “to hear the judgment in his case against Nawaz.”

IK will visit SC tmoro to hear the judgement in his case against Nawaz. The most important case perhaps in the history of our country. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) July 27, 2017

However, the decision has been changed and Haque tweeted, “Due to security concerns IK has cancelled his visit to the SC today.”

Due to security concerns IK has cancelled his visit to the SC today. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) July 28, 2017

According to a police spokesperson, as many as 3,000 paramilitary and police forces have been deployed today around the court in Islamabad ahead of the announcement.

Earlier on April 20, a five-member bench comprising the same members had delivered a three-two provisional judgment in the case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family over charges of amassing wealth through corruption and money laundering.

Justice Khosa and Justice Gulzar Ahmed had declared the prime minister be disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, while three judges - Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan - had decided to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to further probe the financial affairs of the Sharif family.

Tasks given to JIT:

The JIT was tasked to find answer of 13 questions; how did Gulf Steel Mill come into being; what led to its sale; what happened to its liabilities; where did its sale proceeds end up; how did they reach Jeddah, Qatar and the UK; whether respondents No 7 and 8 in view of their tender ages had the means in the early 1990s to possess and purchase the flats; and whether sudden appearance of the letters of Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani is a myth or a reality.

The other questions were: how bearer shares crystallised into the flats; who, in fact, is the real and beneficial owner of M/s Nielsen Enterprises Limited and Nescoll Limited, how did Hill Metal Establishment come into existence; where did the money for Flagship Investment Limited and other companies set up/taken over by respondent No 8 come from, and where did the working capital for such companies come from and where do the huge sums running into millions gifted by respondent No 7 to respondent No 1 drop in from.

The JIT after working for two months submitted a 10-volume final report containing evidence on July 10th.

It had found significant gap/disparity among the known and declared sources of income and wealth accumulated by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Mariam Safdar, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz.

Allegations against Nawaz Sharif and his children:

Three of Nawaz’s four children — Maryam, his presumptive political heir, and his sons Hasan and Hussein — were implicated in the papers.

At the heart of the case is the legitimacy of the funds used by the Sharif family to purchase several high-end London properties via offshore companies. The PML-N insists the wealth was acquired legally, through Sharif family businesses in Pakistan and the Gulf.

The push against Nawaz has been spearheaded by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan and his PTI party, who said Sharif has lost “moral authority”.

Bribery and other forms of graft are endemic in Pakistan, with the country coming in 116th place out of 176 countries ranked according to corruption by Transparency International in 2017.

Nawaz has been ousted by graft allegations once before, during the first of his three terms as prime minister in 1993. He has not yet completed a term as prime minister, having been toppled in his second term by a military coup in 1999.

The allegations are a blow to his credibility ahead of general elections due to be held by next year, and as the civilian government appears to have reached an uneasy detente with the military, which has ruled Pakistan for half of its existence. His party currently has no clear successor in place. Daughter Maryam does not hold public office, while his brother Shahbaz Sharif, the current chief minister of Punjab province, holds only a provincial seat.