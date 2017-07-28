ISLAMABAD - Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom has expressed support for Pakistan to host the summit of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) in Islamabad.

This announcement was made in a joint communiqué issued simultaneously in Islamabad and Male at the conclusion of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's visit to the Maldives.

The statement, issued by the foreign ministry here, said both leaders agreed to further promote cooperation between the countries of South Asia, including through the Saarc.

It said that Pakistan and Maldives enjoyed close cooperation and coordination at regional and international fora on issues of mutual importance.

The prime minister held official talks with President Yameen and discussed ways of further strengthening bilateral cooperation and people-to-people contacts.

The two leaders agreed to work together to strengthen solidarity of the Ummah and promote true values of Islam internationally.

A number of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and agreements were signed during the visit to enhance cooperation in tourism, climate change trade, education, and civil service cooperation and for capacity building of diplomats.

Joint working committees were constituted to oversee implementation of MoUs signed between the Maldives and Pakistan, the statement added.

The prime minister returned to Islamabad on Thursday.