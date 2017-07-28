ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Rehman Malik on Thursday said that a “Christian town” with all basic facilities should be constructed in every major city of the country.

In a meeting with a delegation of the Christian community here, he said that the working Christian community was being denied the facilities for a better life.

Malik said that he would move in the Senate that the words “sweeper” might be replaced with the word “municipality worker”, which was highly appreciated by the delegation.

The delegation included Basharat Khokhar, Shamim Masih, Peter, Samson Sohail and others.

Senator Malik expressed solidarity with fellow Pakistanis.

He said that under the flag of Pakistan, “we all are one and stand united for the well-being and prosperity of Pakistan.”

In the meeting, matters and problems pertaining to the Christian community were discussed.

The delegation apprised Senator Malik about the Christian community problems regarding registration of their marriage and requested him that a Christian Registration Marriage Bill may be tabled in the parliament as the community was facing problems regarding registration of their marriages.

Senator Malik pledged that he would move the matter in the senate for necessary legislation.