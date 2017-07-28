Mayam Nawaz on Friday took to Twitter after the Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over a report his family's wealth was far above their earnings.

Another elected Prime Minister sent home, but only to see him return with greater force & support & soonest Insha'Allah. Stay strong PMLN. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 28, 2017

In another tweet, the heir apparent said his father would be "unstoppable".

Today will pave the way for Nawaz Sharif's resounding victory in 2018. He will be unstoppable. Insha'Allah. Rok sakte ho to rok lo ! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 28, 2017

A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa announced the decision and ordered a fresh investigation into the Sharif family’s wealth by the National Accountability Bureau.

The NAB has been ordered to investigate the case against Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Capt (Retd) Safdar, Maryum Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz and file its reference in six weeks. The watchdog has also been directed to decide the case within six months.

The six-member joint investigation team formed by the Supreme Court in its findings had declared the Nawaz Sharif’s family's wealth was far above their earnings in a scathing corruption report.