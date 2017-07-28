The spokesperson of Prime Minister House has stated that Nawaz Sharif is no more Prime Minister of Pakistan as he left the office. In a statement the spokesperson stated that despite having apprehensions on the verdict of apex court, Nawaz Sharif decided to accept it.

Furthermore, the cabinet of Nawaz Sharif is also dissolved.

The spokesperson further stated that ruling party and Sharif family had several concerns during investigation of Panama Leaks case. "We will read the verdict and legal and constitutional options will be taken," he added.