LONDON - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that he never wished to gain power through conspiracy with army.

In an interview with BBC, Khan said he supported democracy in the country.

He said the allegations against him were false, stressing that he could not go back in fear of martial law. He mentioned several politicians brought into power by military dictators including Nawaz Sharif and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He mentioned that he had struggled for 21 years and could not let it all go in the fear of martial law. The PTI had the largest street power and could spread anarchy, but it never did so, Khan claimed.

PTI chief recalled how he stopped the PTI rally from Peshawar to enter Islamabad during lockdown as he knew that it would create a crisis situation. "I knocked the door of Supreme Court for this very reason," he added.

Meanwhile, a group of past and existing lawmakers met Imran Khan and pledged support after joining PTI, including Maliha Soomro, Mumtaz Ali Mirani, Farooq Awan and Raees Ali Nawaz Khan.

Agencies add: Declaring Iqama [work permit] a kind of protection and safe passage, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman on Thursday urged United Arab Emirates (UAE) Central Bank to disclose all details of ‘non-residents’ account holders under the international agreements.

Panama Papers probe, in its final report, revealed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s employment with an Emirate-based firm as chairman.

Soon after the JIT’s startling revelation, the work permits of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Asif Khawaja, and Federal Minister for Development and Planning Ahsan Iqbal also surfaced on social media, showing their employment with different companies in Dubai and Saudi Arabia. In a tweet, the PTI chairman said that all corrupt mafias keep such work and residence permits in UAE because the Emirates Central Bank is not bound to disclose account holders’ details of non-residents (those who have not citizenship of UAE).

In the subsequent tweet, he urged the central bank to disclose details of its non-resident account holders.

Imran said that it’s shocking for the entire nation even those who had knowledge of Pakistani office-holders of having work permits for their endless greed of wealth.

On Tuesday, the pictures of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s UAE work permit went viral on social media.

In a series of tweets, PTI leader Usman Dar claimed to have acquired a copy of the UAE permit of the minister, who he believed, would be disqualified under the Article 62 and 62 of the Constitution for concealing such information from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said Khawaja Asif was found to be an employee of a UAE company, besides a federal minister. He had not mentioned his employment and income from the company in his nomination papers submitted in the ECP.

Subsequently, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday also confirmed holding the Kingdom’s work/residence permit for two years following the pictures of his work permit went viral on social media.

Expressing no regrets in a tweet, he admitted of working and staying in Saudi Arabia as what he said: “For anyone who is blessed to live and work in Madina it is a natural desire to keep Madina resident status for as long as one can. No regrets.”

It merits mentioning here that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also holds UAE travel permit, which he had admitted before the Supreme Court, saying that he held UAE travel permit which he had declared in his documents submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan ahead of the 2013 general elections.