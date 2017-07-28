As Supreme Court of Pakistan announced verdict in the Panama Case scandal and disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith has appeared to be very pleased

In a series of tweets, Jemima said no civilian Pakistani PM has ever completed its five-year term, but she adds: “InshaAllah the next one will.”

No civilian PM of Pakistan has ever completed a full 5 yr term. Inshallah the next one will. https://t.co/OpSlp7y4W4 — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) July 28, 2017

Rephrasing a popular political slogan used by opposition in Pakistan ‘Go Nawaz Go’, she called it “Gone Nawaz Gone’ – indicating expulsion of sitting PM after court orders.

Gone Nawaz Gone ! https://t.co/AehHwi2XnD — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) July 28, 2017

Good riddance! Still today spewing out those same, tired, old Zionist conspiracy theories that blighted my life in Pakistan 20 yrs ago. https://t.co/yaNMPnnkWo — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) July 28, 2017

Good riddance to the man who tried to get me jailed when I was pregnant with my 2nd child on trumped up (non bailable) charges of smuggling. https://t.co/dpy8Je14Dz — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) July 28, 2017

A five-judge Supreme Court bench has disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a unanimous verdict in the Panamagate case, thus cutting short his third stint in power.

Soon after the SC judgement, the PM House issued a terse statement saying that Nawaz Sharif, despite having reservations on the SC’s verdict, has stepped down from his post as the premier.