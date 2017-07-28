ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Thursday in a veiled reference spit venom at some of his cabinet as well as party colleagues for allegedly conspiring to isolate him from the party leadership but he hit directly at Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Asif was the ultimate victim of the much-awaited press conference of the interior minister when the latter remarked: “There is a person who is not only facing issues of financial (corruption) but also moral.”

He also said that the party would get damaged if he talked about this.

Earlier, PTI leader Dr Fridous Ashiq Awan, who is the political opponent of Khawaja Asif in his home district Sialkot, had alleged that the wife of Asif was holding 25 percent shares of a private housing society in Sialkot. She also talked about the transfer of huge of amount of money in the back accounts of Asif and his family members. She also alleged the minister saying a stranger woman was staying at the lodge allotted to him at the Parliament House.

Khawaja Asif, who also holds the portfolio of water and power minister, is also facing allegations of holding “Iqama” (employment permit) of an Arab country by his another political opponent PTI leader Usman Dar.

Chaudhry Nisar viewed that some of his colleagues in the cabinet and in the party had conspired against him while whispering with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that he was loyal with the army and not the party and had not played a due role to protect the ruling party on the Dawn leaks issue. “I told the cabinet meeting that I know the place from where some talked against me and also know what he said,” he said during his press conference.

He said that he also inquired from the Prime Minister why he used to hear such people. “I also asked from the PM whether he (Nisar) ever complained against any cabinet colleague.”

The minister said that some people within the party conspired against him because they were “jostling for the space” and seeing that with the vacation of interior minister’s seat, they would get the chance.

Though Nisar did not give a direct hint as to which party leader he was talking about, yet many in the political circles believe that he might have indicated towards former information minister Pervaiz Rasheed who has not been given any ministerial portfolio since he was asked to resign after the report of the inquiry committee on Dawn leaks.

Sources within PML-N view that Mr Rasheed was also an opponent of Chaudhry Nisar for having his close association with the military establishment. Rasheed has expressed his views openly against the army. “Those who are showing cleverness should be given positions,” Nisar said. Advisor to the Prime Minister on National History Irfan Siddiqui is also considered a critic of Chaudhry Nisar within the party.

Planning Minister Ahsan Ibal had also publicly criticised the interior minister for his harsh speech in the cabinet meeting and had said that it was unfair for a person to come out with a complaint sheet when the party was passing through its critical times. Nisar had showed his reservations on his government in the last cabinet meeting over the way of handling the Panama Papers case.

The interior minister also talked about the flattering culture prevailing within the Cabinet members of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. “I in 1999’s government of PML-N had asked the Prime Minister in the cabinet meeting to ask the then Information Minister Abdul Sattar Lalika to issue ban in the cabinet meeting on flattering,” he said.