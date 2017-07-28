Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar reached Prime Minister's House ahead of a Supreme Court ruling that will decide the future of Nawaz Sharif, reported Waqt News.

Nisar, one of the closest aides of the premier, lashed out his grievances in a candid press conference on Thursday.

The minister said he had clashed with members of Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over how to tackle the Panama Papers leak, which led to an investigation into how Sharif obtained his wealth.

He said his heart was no longer in politics and he wanted to end his 33-year association with PML-N. "I'm done with politics," he added.

His importance to PML-N over the years has been enhanced by his close ties with the powerful military. Nisar's elder brother once served as chief of the army general staff and his brother-in-law was also a powerful general.

Analysts say Khan has often acted as a bridge between the military and Nawaz Sharif, who has had tumultuous relations with the Army during his three stints in power.

Nisar praised the premier's decency during his news conference, but he lashed out against sycophants close to Nawaz and spoke of a conspiracy to exclude him from meetings.

"I had the courage to tell the truth in front of Nawaz Sharif no matter how bitter that truth was," he said.