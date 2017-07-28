SHEIKHUPURA - A District Council session was convened by its Chairman Rana Attique Anwar to express solidarity with the embattled Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif ahead of Supreme Court verdict in Panama case scheduled to be announced on Friday (today).

On Thursday, as soon as the session started, opposition members in the DC, led by their leader Malik Ahmad Khan Awan, raised uproar and tried to disrupt the session. The opposition leader chanted slogans “Go Nawaz Go” and later all the 54 opposition members staged walk out from the session. While talking to the media, opposition leader Malik Ahmed Khan said that the prime minister has lost credibility to remain in the power anymore. He asked the PM to step down voluntarily before the court disqualifies him.

THREE PERISH IN INCIDENTS

Three persons died in three incidents occurred in different areas here on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, two persons died and another sustained injuries when a speeding truck hit a bike on Jaranawala Road near Sharqpur. Both Bilal and Boota died on the spot while Najam suffered injuries and was taken to nearby hospital. The Sharqpur Police have started investigation against the absconding truck driver.

In another such accident, 12 passengers suffered injuries, three of them critical, when a speeding van rammed into road divider near Kala Shah Kaku. The van was on the way to Lahore from Muridke when its rear tyre burst and the vehicle rammed into road divider.

Similarly, a vegetable vendor drowned in Upper Chenab Canal near Khanpur. Sitting on the bank of the canal, Muhammad Hussain was cleaning vegetables when he slipped off and fell into the canal. Unable to resist the fast-flowing water, he drowned in the canal. The dead body could not be recovered till filing of this report. The Factory Area Police are looking into the matter.

