ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), Kamra, has signed an agreement with Azerbaijan Air Force for sale of their 10 Super Mushshak aircraft.

The signing ceremony was located at Azerbaijan yesterday. PAC Kamra Chairman, Air Marshal Arshad Malik represented Pakistan, while Azerbaijan was represented by Air Force Commander Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov.

This contract will also consist of operational training and technical support & assistance to Azerbaijan Air Force. This landmark agreement will strong the relations of both countries.

Super Mushshak has modern equipment and capabilities which make it one of the best military trainer aircraft. Almost 300 Super Mushshak aircraft are being used by PAF and Pak Army for pilots training and other activities.

Pakistan has recently signed agreements to export Super Mushshak aircraft to Turkey, Nigeria and Qatar.