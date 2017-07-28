The Supreme Court on Friday disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and MNA Captain (Retd) Safdar in Panama Leaks case as a five-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa announced the decision and ordered a fresh investigation into the Sharif family’s wealth by the National Accountability Bureau.

Twitter users are back again with all of their opinions, humour and say about the decision.

Some are giving credit to Imran Khan for his efforts:

- this relief is only and only because of Imran Khan! Rest are just relo kattay! #PanamaVerdict — Asif Khan (@mak_asif) July 28, 2017

This man deserves to smile like this today! #PanamaVerdictpic.twitter.com/FtR1crWwVc — جوگی بابا (@imUSkhan) July 28, 2017

Thanks #ImranKhanPTI for bringing #NawazSharif to justice. Now they can't ask what's the blame #PanamaCase — Qamar Abbas (@qamar4p) July 28, 2017

Some are thankful to the Almighty for His plans:

And you plan, but Allah is all of the greatest planners.

- Justice has been served Allhumdullilah ❤️

#PanamaVerdict #GoNawazGo — BADAR SAEED (@thebadarsaeed) July 28, 2017

What do Indians have to say about the verdict? Well..

Dont worry #NawazSharif approach Amit Shah you will get your chair again with BJP support — Intekhab Alam (@Bhola4U) July 28, 2017

I think, @ArvindKejriwal is the most right candidate to become next PM of Pakistan. Do you think so?#NawazSharif — SuMyA Kashmiri (@SumitSingh33) July 28, 2017

Modi - Amit Shah effect is now visible in Paksitan too. lagta hai vahan bhi BJP ki sarkar he banegi.. ;) #NawazSharif — शैलज़ा???????? (@IthinkAlotttt) July 28, 2017

Not sure how to react to #NawazSharif news.



Nice that anti corruption crusade won but the nukes will be in hand of some lunatic General! — Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) July 28, 2017

What an irony! Panama papers accused brought to book in Pakistan !! In Modi's India they do GST ads !! #NawazSharif #Pakistan — Shehzad Poonawalla (@Shehzad_Ind) July 28, 2017

