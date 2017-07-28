Federal Railway Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has called Panama Leaks ‘a international conspiracy’.

“It was a international conspiracy targeting Nawaz Sharif, Russian President Putin and former Britain Prime Minister David Cameron,” he tweeted.


The Minister however clarified that no Pakistani institute was involved in this scheme.


Rafique hit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan stating that he became part of this whole plot just for the sake of rule.


“Numerous political and nonpolitical individuals became part of this whole scheme in revenge and hate against PML-N,” he claimed.

The minister further targeted Joint Investigation Team (JIT) claiming that behavior of JIT was biased and one-sided.


“JIT report was not based on rules of justice because this amount of work cannot be even done in two months, it seems Jinns helped JIT,” he mentioned.


“This is not accountability but revenge,” he maintained.


 