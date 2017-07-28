Federal Railway Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has called Panama Leaks ‘a international conspiracy’.

“It was a international conspiracy targeting Nawaz Sharif, Russian President Putin and former Britain Prime Minister David Cameron,” he tweeted.

پانامہ پیپرز عالمی طاقتوں کی سازش ھے- نشانہ پیوٹن نواز شریف اور کیمرون تھے — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) July 28, 2017





The Minister however clarified that no Pakistani institute was involved in this scheme.

پاکستان کا کوٸ ادارہ سازش کا حصہ نہیں — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) July 28, 2017





Rafique hit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan stating that he became part of this whole plot just for the sake of rule.

عمران خان ذاتی اقتدار کے لیے سازش کا حصہ بنے- بہت سے سیاسی اور غیر سیاسی طاقتور لوگ نفرت انتقام اور تعصب میں اس سازش کا ایندھن بنے — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) July 28, 2017





“Numerous political and nonpolitical individuals became part of this whole scheme in revenge and hate against PML-N,” he claimed.

The minister further targeted Joint Investigation Team (JIT) claiming that behavior of JIT was biased and one-sided.

پانامہ کیس کے دوران انصاف ھوتا نظربھی آنا چاھئے تھا -JIT کا رویہ جانبدارانہ اور یکطرفہ رھا- ھمارے اعتراضات اور تحفظات کو اھمیت نہیں دی گٸ — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) July 28, 2017





“JIT report was not based on rules of justice because this amount of work cannot be even done in two months, it seems Jinns helped JIT,” he mentioned.

JIT کی بھاری بھرکم رپورٹ بدنیتی اور عدم انصاف کا شاھکار تھی - یہ کام دو ماہ میں ممکن ھی نہیں تھا -لگتا ھے جنات نے jit کی مدد کی - — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) July 28, 2017





“This is not accountability but revenge,” he maintained.

یہ احتساب نہیں انتقام ھے — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) July 28, 2017



