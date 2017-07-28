The Supreme Court on Friday disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and MNA Captain (Retd) Safdar in Panama Leaks case.

A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa announced the decision and ordered a fresh investigation into the Sharif family’s wealth by the National Accountability Bureau.

The NAB has been ordered to investigate the case against Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Capt (Retd) Safdar, Maryum Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz and file its reference in six weeks. The watchdog has also been directed to decide the case within six months.

The six-member joint investigation team formed by the Supreme Court in its two-month investigation in its findings declared the Nawaz Sharif’s family's wealth was far above their earnings in a scathing corruption report.