LAHORE: Soon after the Panama verdict case was announced by the five-member Supreme Court bench, some political workers of PML-N arranged solidarity protests while PTI workers took to streets to celebrate and distribute sweets.

Lahore which has its own political culture where political workers remain charged to follow their leaders remained peaceful. There were fears of clashes between PTI and PML-N workers. But there were no big rallies by either party. Leadership of PTI and PML-N had already announced to ’accept’ the verdict whether it come in their favour or against them.

PML-N workers were not happy with the disqualification of the Premier Nawaz Sharif. A large number of female supporters of PML-N gathered at Liberty roundabout holding placards where slogans were inscribed ‘We are with Nawaz Sharif’, Nawaz Sahrif will always be our leader’.

Some female PML-N workers fainted and wrapped themselves in large sized Nawaz Sharif posters.

Diehard fans of PML-N workers chanted slogans in favour of their leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

On the other hand, PTI workers soon after the verdict was announced started gathering at the party’s New Garden Town office. The workers danced in joy while distributing sweets.