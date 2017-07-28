HAFIZABAD - Scores of civil society members, old political and social workers have appealed to the workers and leaders of all political parties to unite and devise comprehensive strategy to eliminate terrorism from the country.

They urged them not to pull the legs nor cast aspersions on one another, nor sow the seeds of division, frustration and disappointment among the masses to get political gains, which would further assist the nefarious agenda of anti-state elements and demoralise the masses.

It was, therefore, imperative for all the patriotic politicians to forge greater unity to fight terrorism in the country, they maintained.

They strongly condemned the tragic suicide bombing incident in Lahore where lives of about 2 dozen innocent civilians and law enforcing personnel were martyred. They expressed their heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families and called upon the government and Army to launch merciless crackdown on the disruptionists and their facilitators in every town and village to eliminate them once for all. They also appealed to the Ulema of different school of thoughts to ensure interfaith harmony to create congenial atmosphere in the country.