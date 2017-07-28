KHANEWAL - The Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association (PPLA) held a meeting at Govt Emerson College Multan under the chair of President Hafiz Abdul Khaliq Nadeem where the participants expressed grief over sudden death of three college teachers.

They termed the death of Prof Rana Dilshad Ahmed, PPLA Multan Division President Rao Zulfiqar Ahmed and Prof Rao Zafar Iqbal unbearable loss to the college and the teaching community. They said that the late professors were good teachers and their services for the college would not be forgotten. They also condoled with the deceased’s families and prayed for rest of the departed souls in eternal peace.



OUR STAFF REPORTER