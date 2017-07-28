SIALKOT - PTI’s Sialkot-based leader Usman Dar has announced to file a reference with the Supreme Court of Pakistan today against Khawaja Asif, the federal minister for defence, water and power, and other ministers having Iqama or work permit for their disqualification.

Iqama is a Saudi residence permit essential for the noncitizen residents for identification in place of their passports. Talking to the newsmen at Jinnah House Sialkot city here, he said that all the ministers of the PML-N’s corrupt government, having Iqama, have no right to stay in power further. He said that the PTI would file a reference with the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday.

Commenting on the federal ministers’ Iqamas, PTI’s Central leader said that the PML-N now has become “Iqama League” as the ministers were plundering the national wealth ruthlessly.

NORMALITY IN CHENAB: The River Chenab was calm and cool and flowing normally at Head Marala near Sialkot. Acting Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher said that the flow of water was 79621 cusecs in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot. The water flow was 9902 cusecs in River Jammu and 6384 in River Tavi.

The water level is reducing in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot nowadays. He added that the Irrigation Department was releasing 13723 cusecs in Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) and 19000 cusecs in Marala-Ravi-Link (MR-Link) Canal in Sialkot. Both the main canals originate from River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot, which irrigate the fields on vast areas of the Punjab by supplying water for irrigation purposes.

Meanwhile, the district administration reviewed the prevailing flood situation in Sialkot district and discussed the flood preventing and flood fighting arrangements. Acting Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr Umer Sher Chattha presided over the meeting.

The meeting was told that the district administration again completed the inspection and necessary repairing of the all the protective and safety dykes and banks of the Rivers Chenab, Tavi and Jammu and seasonal Nullahs Aik, Dek, Palkhu and Bhed flowing in Sialkot in a bid to avert the flood disasters.

He that all the rivers and seasonal Nullahs were flowing normally in Sialkot district and the flood situation was totally under control despite the fresh spell of heavy rains. He said that the administration was round-the-clock monitoring the flood situation.

CHILD TORTURED: The Child Protection Bureau Sialkot has taken a minor child into custody after rescuing him from the physical torture of his real father in Sialkot city’s congested Naikapura locality. The CPB officials said that they received a call that trader Tajammal was brutally torturing his son Ali Hamza (3) at his home.

The reason behind the torture was not yet told. The CPB officials added that they rescued the child from the brutal torture of his father. They added that the accused was normal, but he was reluctant to tell the reason behind the torture.

The CPB officials produced the child before a local court for getting his legal custody besides seeking the medicolegal certificate for the registration of a case against the accused.

OUR STAFF REPORTER