ISLAMABAD - The future political course of action of the disgruntled Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan remained unclear even after his Thursday’s press conference in which he said that he would decide his role within his party after the announcement of verdict in Panama Papers case.

The minister said that he stopped short of resigning from the ministry and the membership of the National Assembly, because of the conspiracies being hatched against him within the PML-N, after friends and party colleagues convinced him that his announcement would damage the party and the leadership in the wake of Panama Papers case.

“I was convinced to take the extreme step of resigning from the slot of the interior minister and even the membership of the National Assembly, soon after the announcement of Panama case verdict, till Thursday morning after the party separated me from the consultative process for more than one and a half month,” the interior minister said in a hurriedly called press conference at Punjab House.

However, Nisar said if the court verdict came against Nawaz Sharif, he would go to the PM House but would not be an aspirant of any position in the government. Thus he gave an indication that he would not take oath as interior minister under the cabinet of a new prime minister if Nawaz was disqualified.

He said that he was facing isolation within the party because of two allegations — his closeness with the army and his role on Dawn leaks issue as some of his cabinet colleagues had whispered against him before the prime minister on the basis of these two allegations.

Just before the press conference, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Petroleum Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and some other senior PML-N leaders held a second round of talks with Chaudhry Nisar to convince him not to resign and even not to hold the press conference.

However, political observers are giving significant importance to Chaudhry Nisar’s press conference as an hour later the Supreme Court said that it would announce the verdict in Panama Papers case on Friday (today).

He also made it clear that he could not even think about leaving the PML-N whom he was associated with for more than 33 years and no one within the party was senior to him.

“I will decide later what kind of role I will have to play,” Nisar said, adding that he was ready to play the role of a backbencher within the party.

Chaudhry Nisar spoke only for the first time in public elaborating reasons of his differences with the party and also criticised some of his cabinet colleagues.

He remarked that the press conference was one of the most difficult pressers of his political life. “I remained with the consultative process of [the] party for more than 33 years till one and half months earlier when I was separated from this process at senior level,” Nisar said.

“And this forced me to speak in the cabinet openly,” he stressed.

Nisar said he was not summoned in any meeting during this period except in three including the National Security Committee, Cabinet meeting and the parliamentary party meeting.

The minister said he had been facing conspiracies and difficulties within the party but he was in the habit of calling a spade a spade.

“After 33 years of my association with the party, a conspiracy was hatched against me to separate me from the consultative process,” Nisar said.

“Three months ago I had asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that I have played the role of a devil’s advocate for you,” he said.

Explaining the two major allegations that he was facing within the party, Nisar said he was close with the army — an allegation he is facing since 1985, because of his family background as his father, grandfather, three brother-in-laws were army officers besides a number of other relatives.

“I am proud of my military background. But I never compromised on civilian authority,” he maintained.

Nisar also gave examples when he spoke openly against the statements of some army generals. “I was the only one who responded to a statement of then Chief of Army Staff General Abdul Waheed Kakar in 1991 about Gulf War only because of Nawaz Sharif and his government though I had close relations with him,” he said.

Nisar said he had taken notice of the statement of then COAS General Asif Nawaz Janjua and opposed his remarks in the cabinet though he had close relations with his family.

“I also knew General (retd) Pervez Musharraf since the time he was a colonel but when he deposed the PML-N government, I treated him just like an enemy,” he said.

“Anyone from all the former directors general of the Inter-Services Intelligence or former chiefs of army staff including General (retd) Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, General (retd) Raheel Sharif and General Qamar Javed Bajwa should speak openly if I ever compromised my government,” he said.

“When the intervention of then DG ISI Lt General Shuja Pasha increased, I opposed his extension as DG ISI,” Nisar maintained.

On Dawn leaks issue, he said that he did not want to talk on the issue much keeping in view the sensitive situation his government was facing in the wake of Panama Papers case.

“I at that time tried to handle matters between civil government and the military,” he said. He said that he would speak on the issue later.

The minister also gave his suggestion to the prime minister after SC announces its verdict.

“If the court acquitted the PM, I will go to the PM House to congratulate him because hatching conspiracies is not in my blood,” he said.

“But in this case, you should keep your feet on the ground,” Nisar said, adding because the people would suggest to him to crush his opponents.

And if, God forbid, the decision comes against the prime minister, then too he would visit the PM House but not as candidate of the premiership, he said.

“In this case, I will stand by PM like a rock and will advise him as long as he would hear to me,” Nisar said. He advised the PM that in this case, he should have patience and try to keep the PML-N united. “I would also stand by him from the backbenches,” Nisar said.

The minister also talked about some dangers the country was facing, and said that only four or five people, two from the army and two from the civilian government besides the PM knew about it.

“Instead of facing these threats, we are busy in our internal conflicts,” he said.

He asked the prime minister that he had to protect the country.

Nisar also requested all the political parties to accept the decision, whether they would be satisfied with it or not. “For the sake of the nation, we should forget either way and should maintain harmony between the institutions,” he stressed.

He said he was seeing clouds of danger hovering over the sky for Pakistan and it was time to unite the nation.

Nisar said at one time he had thought about leaving politics and not to contest the election keeping in view the abusive language culture of political parties against one another on TV channels. “I am ashamed because this is not the culture of the PML-N,” he said.

The minister said he had no love for the ministry but had affection with his membership of the parliament because of his voters’ long association with him.

He also reminded the leadership of his association with the PML-N and said no one within the party was senior to him. “Many of the senior party colleagues of my time have either left the party or have passed away,” Nisar said.

He said he devoted his life to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N. “I want to make it clear that I always tried to speak the truth in front of Nawaz Sharif,” he said. “I am not a hypocrite and try my best to speak the truth,” Nisar said.

