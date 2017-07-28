LODHRAN - Police should set an example and become the role model by coming up to the nation’s expectations through public service, said the Multan regional police officer (RPO).

RPO Sultan Azam Taimoori was talking to The Nation during an exclusive talk at Lodhran where DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan was also present.

The RPO said that for maintaining the standard of the police service, five qualities are necessary including the spirit of service, public-friendly behaviour, professionalism, skill in work, appropriate use of law and observe duties honestly without corruption.

He said that now on the orders of IG Punjab, air-conditioners, furniture and other articles are being provided for police officials and complainants in police stations which is helping in restoring public’s trust in police. Front desk’s establishment in police stations has made it convenient for the people to meet investigation officers and elimination of corruption. Front Desk’s online system ensures the monitoring of every complaint from DPO to IG Punjab, he said.

He said that it is their effort to change the police’s old and fearful atmosphere into public friendly atmosphere by using the modern technology.

He also said that he was very happy that Lodhran Police is on top in having these qualities throughout the Punjab, under the leadership of DPO Lodhran Asad Sarfraz Khan Lodhran Police proved that it is working with exemplary and diligently and with this hard work, honesty and professionalism has put Lodhran Police on top throughout the Punjab. In Lodhran District, police completed 88% challans and sent to the courts, and with regard to the arrest of criminals, the police’s average remained 60% which is a record in whole Punjab, he said.

The RPO said that Lodhran police had made another history by recovering stolen articles from the criminals and handing over the same to their owners immediately. In the past people had to visit police stations for months to get the possession of their robbed items, he said.

Later, RPO inaugurated the newly constructed Traffic License Branch in Lodhran. DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan briefed the RPO that Rescue 15’s new building provided 12 services under the one roof. Traffic License Branch is providing photos, medical certificate, postal tickets for getting the licence.

At Rescue 15 Centre, people are provided with the facility of character certificate, legal aid, and immediate information of criminal record online along with other facilities.

The RPO visited all the branches of Rescue. Upon the provision of best arrangements and services for the public RPO wrote his remarks in the book kept at Rescue Centre.

Earlier, RPO visited and inaugurated newly constructed PRO Branch and Complaint cell at DPO Office where PRO to DPO Imran Talha briefed the RPO about the media monitoring. Meanwhile, stolen items recovered from the criminals were handed over to the complainants.

OUR STAFF REPORTER