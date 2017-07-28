Following Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification by the Supreme Court, leaders of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have proposed the name of Punjab Chief Shahbaz Sharif as the new head of government.

According to Waqt News, which cited sources close to the development, a meeting of the PML-N leaders left the final decision to choose the new candidate for the coveted post to Nawaz Sharif.

Speculation within the vocal local media suggests that the party is planning to bring in an interim prime minister for a few weeks before electing Sharif´s younger brother Shahbaz Sharif to the post.

Shahbaz is currently the chief minister of Punjab - the Sharif family stronghold. He would have to step down from that role and be elected to the National Assembly before he was eligible to become prime minister.

That will require a party loyalist to resign from his seat in the national parliament, sparking a hasty vote that Shahbaz would contest on the PML-N ticket.

Shahbaz is considered more intelligent but less charismatic than his elder brother.

He has controlled Punjab - Pakistan´s most populous and prosperous province - for much of the last decade, presiding over a series of big ticket infrastructure projects, including Pakistan´s first metro bus service.