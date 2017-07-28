ISLAMABAD - Justice Altaf Ibrahim on Thursday administered oath to Abdul Ghaffar Soomro as acting chief election commissioner (CEC). Justice Ibrahim administered the oath at a ceremony held here. Soomro would work as acting CEC in the absence of Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan who is on a foreign visit. CEC Khan has proceeded to the United Kingdom to attend 16th Cambridge Conference.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 28-Jul-2017 here.
Soomro takes oath as acting CEC
