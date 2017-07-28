SIALKOT - Sufiyan Shahid, a brilliant student of Govt High School Daska and a part time labourer, clinched the second position in BISE Gujranwala by securing 1039/1100 marks in Humanities Group in recently held matriculation exams 2017.

He has to do labour after his school to feed his poor family besides bearing the expenditures of his school uniform and other educational expenditures.

Sufiyan Shahid belongs to village Kotli Chhumb Wali, Daska tehsil. His father Shahid is also a labourer. Sufiyan said that he was proud to do work after his school timing. He said he worked hard in getting education and doing labour even in the fields as a part time to feed his family.

He said that when he reached home after getting the special prizes during a ceremony hosted by the BISE Gujranwala, his father had gone for labour, his mother and the village people accorded him a warm welcome upon his arrival in the village. He gave his medal to his mother and saluted her as well for encouraging him to get education.

He said that he was fully aware of the poor financial position of his family, thus he did part time work to feed his family and to meet his educational expenditures.

He termed his success the result of his dedication, prayers of his parents and hard work by his teachers including teacher Waheed Ashraf and school’s Principal Ejazul Haq. He wished to get more education to serve the nation in a better way in the future as a banker.

He said that the respect of the parents and the teachers, self determination, dedication and devotion paved his way to the success. The jubilant family and the local people rejoiced his marvellous success by distributing sweets in the village and decorating the village streets with colourful lights.

OUR STAFF REPORTER