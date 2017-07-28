ISLAMABAD - Strict security has been ordered around the Red Zone in the wake of Panama Papers case verdict the Supreme Court is going to announce on Friday (today).

According to the sources in the police, no irrelevant person would be allowed to enter into the Red Zone.

Heavy deployment of police force along with army, rangers and the FC has been ordered on the direction of the Ministry of Interior, said the sources. Around 2,000 personnel of law enforcement agencies would be guarding the Red Zone, and the Supreme Court building to avoid any untoward incident on the day.

“Keeping in view the hype in the case, it has been decided that the law enforcement personnel are deployed around the Red Zone and the Supreme Court premises. Entry into the Supreme Court building would be limited,” said a senior police official on condition of anonymity.

According to Jamil Hashmi, the SSP Security Islamabad, special security arrangements will be made on the occasion.

“Besides police from security division and operations division, rangers and FC will also be deployed. Entry will be only allowed through passes being issued by the registrar SC. The media will also be issued the passes through the PRO of [the] SC. No un-authorised person will be allowed to enter into the red zone,” he said.

According to the sources in the Ministry of Interior, it is expected that a large number of political parties’ activists would try to reach Supreme Court to “celebrate” the apex court decision that might result in clashes between rival groups.

“The prime task of the law-enforcement agencies’ personnel would be to avert any direct contact between the rival political entities. The police in riot gear would be also deployed at the red zone.

Otherwise, there is nothing extra-ordinary as far as security is concerned,” said a Ministry of Interior’s official on condition of anonymity.