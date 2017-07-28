Supreme Court on Friday toppled Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who resigned after the court ruled he was unfit to hold office and ordered a criminal investigation into his family over corruption allegations.

April 3, 2016 - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family came under spotlight after the Panama Papers (11.5 million secret documents) were released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists which revealed a sensational tax heaven leak.

April 5, 2016 — Prime Minister Sharif addressed the nation and announced to set up a judicial probe to investigate the money trail of offshore firms owned by his family.

April 22, 2016 — In a second televised address to the nation, PM Sharif said he will resign and go home if proven guilty by the Panama Papers probe.

September 30, 2016 — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded PM’s resignation. Thousands of PTI supporters staged a sit-in at Raiwand and called for PM Sharif’s resignation.

October 20, 2016 — The Supreme Court of Pakistan accepted petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf, Jamhoori Watan Party, Jamaat-i-Islami and others to begin proceedings on Panama case in an open court after protests by the opposition parties.

November 7, 2016 - Maryam Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz submitted their replies to the court which stated that Sharif’s two sons have been living outside Pakistan for long and their father has no involvement in children’s businesses or properties. It added that Maryam is not the beneficiary owner of offshore companies Nielsen and Nescoll, but only a trustee.

November 16, 2016 — Qatar Prince’s letter is presented in the apex court in which he claims that the London properties were purchased through the settlement of accounts between his family’s company and the Sharif family.

January 4, 2017 - A new Supreme Court bench resumed hearing. The hearing of the Panamagate case resumed after Chief Justice Jamali’s retirement halted proceedings on December 9, 2016. The five-member bench, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, took up the case.

February 23, 2017 — The Supreme Court hearings conclude; judgement awaited. After prolonged hearing, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on the case and issued a detailed judgement to be announced in April.

April 20, 2017 — Supreme Court announced a 3-2 split in favour of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and set up a JIT to investigate the money trail of the properties owned by the ruling family.

May 5, 2017 - Supreme Court sets up a six-member committee to investigate the money trail of flats owned by the ruling family in London.

July 10, 2017 - The JIT investigating the money trail submitted a damning final report in the Supreme Court

July 21, 2017 - A three-member implementation bench of the Supreme Court reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from all sides.

July 28, 2017 - A five-member bench disqualified Nawaz Sharif.