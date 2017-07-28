LAHORE: Punjab’s counter terrorism department Friday claimed to have arrested three members of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan during a successful operation in Multan.

The latest raid comes days after a suicide bomber killed 26 people including eight policemen in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat area. Over 70 people were also wounded in the blast claimed by an off-shoot of the TTP.

A CTD spokesman said the raid was conducted on the basis on actionable intelligence. By arresting three terrorists, a terrorism plan has been thwarted in Multan, the spokesman said. “A credible source gave information that three terrorists belong to proscribed Organisation TTP are present at Southern-bypass Vehari Road in Multan. They had planned to attack vital installation in Multan.”

“On this information, (a team of) CTD Multan conducted raid near Southern Bypass Multan in afternoon and arrested three terrorists,” the spokesman added. The arrested suspects were shifted to an unknown police facility for further interrogation.