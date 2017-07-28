As Supreme Court is going to give final verdict in Panama Leaks case today the people of Pakistan are waiting for it eagerly. Supporters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are expecting the verdict in their favour hence twitter is in frenzy before the verdict.
The final verdict by Supreme Court can either oust Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif under money laundering scandal or he will stay in office.
Here are some tweets from the Twitterati with reference to the Panama Leaks verdict.
Poetic Touch
Mian Sahib's policy & practice vis-a-vis the army summed up#PanamaVerdict https://t.co/YlNFzx5rfa— Mohammad Taqi (@mazdaki) July 27, 2017
While waiting for the #PanamaVerdict,listen to Munoo Bhai's poignant #Punjabi #poem addressing ehtisab de chief commissioner bahadur~#video pic.twitter.com/9UGGBwlBIZ— Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) July 28, 2017
عہدِ انصاف آ رہا ہے مُنیر,,,— MUMTAZ (@ANKIANOON) July 28, 2017
ظُلم دائم ہؤا نہیں کرتا___________#انصاف_کی_جیت#PanamaVerdict
#PanamaVerdict— Muhammad Oussama (@MuhamadOussama) July 28, 2017
جل بھی چکے پروانے، ہو بھی چکی رسوائی
اب خاک اڑانے کو بیٹھے ہیں تماشائی۔۔۔
Predictions
No predictions from me,but striking how every well-informed source I've spoken to expects less-than-positive outcome for NS. #PanamaVerdict— Michael Kugelman (@MichaelKugelman) July 28, 2017
Packing - check— Hirra Hassan (@Hirra_Hassan) July 28, 2017
Passport - check
Aqaama - valid
Flight details - check
PM Hosue mein filhal tu yehi ho raha hy ????#PanamaVerdict
Enjoying #PanamaVerdict Chand Raat with friends. pic.twitter.com/VM0fkRK12b— Farhan K Virk (@FarhanKVirk) July 27, 2017
The King is Dead.— Wajahat S. Khan (@WajSKhan) July 27, 2017
Long Live the [Brother] King. #PanamaCase #PanamaVerdict
Its not #GoNawazGo any more. Its now #GoneNawazGone— AR Jaffri (@ImARJaffri) July 28, 2017
INSHALLAH#PanamaVerdict
Disqualification + Trial Court #PanamaVerdict— Aaliya Shah (@AaliyaShah1) July 27, 2017
Credit to Imran Khan
'3 Match Officials, Imran wearing cornered tiger shirt, opponent is strong but not confident.' Is history repeating itself ?????#PanamaVerdict pic.twitter.com/5CF4OFE1Ug— SIR .. (@SirJohnRoe) July 27, 2017
Imran Khan One Year Struggle #PanamaVerdict pic.twitter.com/HvARXJGrG3— ماری (@MaryaYousaf92) July 27, 2017
Support for PM and PML-N
بےغیرتی کا نشان شیر کا نشان ????????????#PanamaVerdict #QadamBarhaoSC https://t.co/Axm3r2fAQr— فیصل اقبال خان (@iamfaisalbaloch) July 28, 2017
#PanamaVerdict https://t.co/W0OSgJ6RSQ— Amna Akram Butt (@iam_AmnaAB) July 28, 2017
Wait and Count Down
Waiting for #PanamaVerdict pic.twitter.com/Np3i4MyUsr— Aman (@aman_khan) July 28, 2017
#PanamaVerdict let's see which way it goes !— Atif Rasheed Abbasi (@RasheedAtif) July 28, 2017
Big day today! Hope justice will prevail in the form of MNS' disqualification. It will be the victory of Pakistan InshAllah #PanamaVerdict— Zuhair Israr Channa (@ChannaZuhair) July 28, 2017
2 Hrs to Go...!#PakStandsWithSC #PanamaVerdict— Shoaib Saleem Bhabha (@shoaib_bhabha) July 28, 2017
2 hrs mein pakistan se is cheez ka khatima ho jana ha #PanamaVerdict pic.twitter.com/qevXhHYfKK— Naeem ur Rehman (@dadyal) July 28, 2017
Big day today. #PanamaVerdict #NawazSharifIsHistory— Tehreem (@TehreemAbbas441) July 28, 2017
The destiny awaits..! Hope of millions will die or live forever.. ????#PanamaVerdict pic.twitter.com/hBlRPxdD2L— Talha J. (@TalhaJavaid47) July 28, 2017