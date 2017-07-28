As Supreme Court is going to give final verdict in Panama Leaks case today the people of Pakistan are waiting for it eagerly. Supporters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are expecting the verdict in their favour hence twitter is in frenzy before the verdict.

The final verdict by Supreme Court can either oust Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif under money laundering scandal or he will stay in office.

Here are some tweets from the Twitterati with reference to the Panama Leaks verdict.

Poetic Touch

Mian Sahib's policy & practice vis-a-vis the army summed up#PanamaVerdict https://t.co/YlNFzx5rfa — Mohammad Taqi (@mazdaki) July 27, 2017





عہدِ انصاف آ رہا ہے مُنیر,,,

ظُلم دائم ہؤا نہیں کرتا___________#انصاف_کی_جیت#PanamaVerdict — MUMTAZ (@ANKIANOON) July 28, 2017



#PanamaVerdict

جل بھی چکے پروانے، ہو بھی چکی رسوائی

اب خاک اڑانے کو بیٹھے ہیں تماشائی۔۔۔ — Muhammad Oussama (@MuhamadOussama) July 28, 2017







Predictions

No predictions from me,but striking how every well-informed source I've spoken to expects less-than-positive outcome for NS. #PanamaVerdict — Michael Kugelman (@MichaelKugelman) July 28, 2017





Packing - check

Passport - check

Aqaama - valid

Flight details - check



PM Hosue mein filhal tu yehi ho raha hy ????#PanamaVerdict — Hirra Hassan (@Hirra_Hassan) July 28, 2017









The King is Dead.



Long Live the [Brother] King. #PanamaCase #PanamaVerdict — Wajahat S. Khan (@WajSKhan) July 27, 2017









Disqualification + Trial Court #PanamaVerdict — Aaliya Shah (@AaliyaShah1) July 27, 2017





Credit to Imran Khan

'3 Match Officials, Imran wearing cornered tiger shirt, opponent is strong but not confident.' Is history repeating itself ?????#PanamaVerdict pic.twitter.com/5CF4OFE1Ug — SIR .. (@SirJohnRoe) July 27, 2017









Support for PM and PML-N









Wait and Count Down





#PanamaVerdict let's see which way it goes ! — Atif Rasheed Abbasi (@RasheedAtif) July 28, 2017





Big day today! Hope justice will prevail in the form of MNS' disqualification. It will be the victory of Pakistan InshAllah #PanamaVerdict — Zuhair Israr Channa (@ChannaZuhair) July 28, 2017









2 hrs mein pakistan se is cheez ka khatima ho jana ha #PanamaVerdict pic.twitter.com/qevXhHYfKK — Naeem ur Rehman (@dadyal) July 28, 2017









The destiny awaits..! Hope of millions will die or live forever.. ????#PanamaVerdict pic.twitter.com/hBlRPxdD2L — Talha J. (@TalhaJavaid47) July 28, 2017



