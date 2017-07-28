As Supreme Court is going to give final verdict in Panama Leaks case today the people of Pakistan are waiting for it eagerly. Supporters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are expecting the verdict in their favour hence twitter is in frenzy before the verdict. 

The final verdict by Supreme Court can either oust Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif under money laundering scandal or he will stay in office. 

Here are some tweets from the Twitterati with reference to the Panama Leaks verdict.  

Poetic Touch



Predictions







Credit to Imran Khan 



Support for PM and PML-N



Wait and Count Down 