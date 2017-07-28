GUJRANWALA (Staff Reporter): A woman was tortured by her brother in law at Maraliwala here on Thursday.

Ayesha, wife of Irfan, while talking to the media persons at DHQ Hospital said that she got married with Irfan about five years before later her husband went out of country for working.

She alleged that her husband’s brother Zeeshan tortured her brutally with sticks over a minor issue while other family members shifted her to hospital for treatment.

RED-HANDED: A suspected thief was caught red handed and tortured by the citizens at Sheikhupura Chowk here on Thursday.

Shahd khan along with his two other companions was trying to steal a packet from a goods transport office when he was caught and tortured by the officials while his two companions were succeeded to escape from the scene. Later he was handed over to Saddr police.