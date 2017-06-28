As first monsoon spell hit Pakistan, at least four have died while 25 got injured in different incidents.

According o media reports, the rain-related accidents have occurred across the country.

Meanwhile, rain is continued in different parts of the country. The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) predicted that drizzle and heavy rain will continue in Pakistan for next 48 hours. S

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has ordered all the related authorities to stay.

He ordered to drain rain water as soon as possible from all areas. He ordered all provinces to stay prepared to tackle any kind of emergency.