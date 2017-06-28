Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has taken suo motto notice of Quetta car accident involving MPA Abdul Majeed Achakzai, reported Waqt News.

According to details, the car owned by Achakzai killed a traffic police warden, Ataullah, in GPO Chowk of Quetta on Friday. The driver of the car did not stop and fled the scene.

The reports stated that Chief Justice has ordered the police to submit its report to the top court.

Achakzai is currently in police custody under 5-day judicial remand in Quetta.

It is expected that case will be heard by apex court in coming week.

Traffic Sub-Inspector Haji Ataullah was killed by Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai’s speeding vehicle at GPO Chowk intersection, while he was performing his duty in the middle of the road.

The incident had come to light when footage of the legislator's vehicle ramming into the traffic officer began circulating on social media on Friday.

Police arrested Achakzai from his residence in the Satellite Town area of Quetta Friday night following a campaign on social media mounting pressure on the government to arrest him.

A judicial magistrate on Saturday remanded Majeed Khan Achakzai to police custody for five days as confessed that he was involved in the accident.