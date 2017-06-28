The driver of overturned oil tanker in Bahawalpur has passed away today, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

Gul Muhammad was under treatment in Burn Unit, Nishtar Hospital of Multan.

According to the hospital, 90 percent of his body was burnt but he did record his statement.

The police, however, had registered FIR against him as an absconder.

On June 26th, At least 153 people were killed in a fire that erupted after an oil tanker overturned in Bahawalpur area of southern Punjab as crowds rushed to collect fuel.

The death toll from the accident, which came near Ahmedpur East town, was feared to rise as poorly equipped regional hospitals could not do much for the around 150 critically injured.

The tragedy came on the eve of Eidul Fitr, a day of celebrations that marks the end of the holy fasting month. Only a couple of days ago, more than 80 people were killed by a wave of terrorism that struck in three different parts of the country on Friday.

The speeding tanker, carrying 40,000 litres of fuel and travelling from Karachi to Lahore on a main highway, overturned on a sharp bend near Basti Ramzan Joiya – four kilometres from Ahmedpur East.

Details were unclear but some witnesses suggested the tanker had suffered a burst tyre and later caught fire when villagers in large numbers had gathered to collect the leaking oil.

Scene and scale of tragedy

Residents could be seen walking past blackened and twisted bodies piled by the side of the road. Earlier, television footage showed shooting flames and a thick plume of smoke as firefighters battled to extinguish the blaze.

The charred wreckage of dozens of motorcycles and cars could be seen scattered on the highway, along with kitchen utensils, pots, water coolers, jerrycans and buckets which victims had brought to collect the petrol.