Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says the enemy's attempts to create sectarianism shall not be allowed to succeed.

In a message he said the nation is united as Muslims and Pakistanis.

According to ISPR, the Army chief spent the second day of Eid in Parachinar to express solidarity with victims of the latest terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, talking to ulema, General Bajwa asked the religious scholars belonging to different schools of thoughts to play their positive role for promotion of sectarian harmony in the country.

The ulema appreciated his efforts and assured him of their support.

Around 25 people were killed and over 50 injured in a powerful explosion that ripped through a crowded marketplace in Parachinar area of Kurram Agency last week.

Soon after the incident, the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban claimed responsibility for the blast.