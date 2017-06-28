BAHAWALPUR: Minister of State for Interior Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that process of DNA tests of one hundred and twenty five dead bodies of oil tanker fire tragedy is in progress and after identification the bodies will be handed over to their legal heirs.

He was addressing a function in connection with distribution of compensation cheques among the legal heirs of victims in Bahawalpur on Wednesday.

The minister said that government has also announced to provide government jobs to family members of victims.