ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan Wednesday took a swipe at PM Nawaz Sharif for neglecting terror victims of Quetta and Parachinar and allegedly giving preference to fire victims of southern Punjab by paying a visit to them.

Khan addressed the media in the federal capital and pointed out that the premier did not visit Quetta and Parachinar and inquired on health of the wounded.

Terming the premier’s negligence as exacerbating feelings of provincial discrimination, Khan said, “It is unfortunate that Prime Minister only chose to visit Bahawalpur. Our people are in mourning in Quetta and Parachinar as well. Is Nawaz Sharif not the Prime Minister of Balochistan and FATA?”

Imran Khan also talked about Panamagate investigations and said that any action or word spoken against Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is against the apex court. He said that Sharif brothers have been ruling Punjab for the past 25 years and who is to be held responsible for lack of a burn unit in Punjab.

He added that smaller provinces must not be overlooked. He said that Nawaz Sharif has stated recently that JIT members did not answer his questions whereas who is he to question the probe committee put together by the top court.

He said money worth around $10 billion is laundered out of Pakistan every year.