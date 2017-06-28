Foreign Office on Wednesday said India has refused to allow some 300 Sikh pilgrims to cross the border to observe a major religious holiday.

Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said the foreign ministry had issued visas to the pilgrims but that India will not let them enter Pakistan, despite a bilateral agreement to facilitate religious tourism.

Sikh Yatrees stopped by Indian authorities at Atari-Wagah bordr despite visa arrangement&special train provided by Pakistan-Very unfortunate — M. Nafees Zakaria (@ForeignOfficePk) June 28, 2017

India’s Foreign Ministry said it was not aware they had been stopped.

Pakistan said Indian authorities earlier this year refused to allow Sikh pilgrims to travel to Pakistan for another religious occasion, citing technical reasons.

The nuclear-armed rivals have gone to war three times since they became independent in 1947, and are bitterly divided over the disputed Kashmir region.