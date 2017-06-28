Pakistan says it would continue to support the just cause of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination at all world forums with full determination, reported Radio Pakistan

Reacting to the statement issued after Indian Prime Minister’s meeting with the US President in Washington, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said there would never be any compromise on rights of Kashmiris.

He said the US statement gives the impression as if there was no importance of bloodletting of innocent Kashmiris by India.

The Interior Minister said right of self-determination and freedom from Indian subjugation is destiny of Kashmiris and no power on earth can deprive them of their legitimate right.

He lamented that the US administration has started speaking the language of India, which is not only guilty of grave human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir but is also trying to portray the just freedom struggle as terrorism.

Chaudhry Nisar said India’s oppressive posture should have been a source of concern for a principled and conscientious nation.

He said ignoring role of a country guilty of state terrorism is negation of justice and global values and this also exposes double standards of the powers that claim to be champions of human rights and democracy.