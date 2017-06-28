JEDDAH: Holiday trips for two expatriate families were marred due to a horrific accident on Madina highway Tuesday morning.

The vehicles carrying the two families collided head-on at around near Al-Jahfa close to Rabigh, killing a total of number of ten people, including children. One of the families was Pakistani and the other Sudanese.

“Nine people were killed and five others seriously injured in the accident. They were shifted to hospital,” said Abdullah Abu Zaid, spokesman for the Saudi Red Crescent Authority.

One of the injured victims died in hospital later, bringing the death toll to 10. Six of the dead were from Pakistan and four from Sudan.

Abu Zaid said it was a terrible accident and the Red Crescent deployed five rescue teams led by field commander Abdul Rahman Issam Al-Din. Civil Defense and highway patrol units also rushed to the spot to join the rescue operations.