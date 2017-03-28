SIALKOT - The dry bed of River Chenab near Head Marala-Sialkot speaks volume about aggravating Indian water terrorism and the water level has been on further decline.

The Irrigation Department officials said that normal flow of water in River Chenab should be at minimum 46,000 cusecs during these days, but the current situation is fearsome.

Commenting on the issue, Bajwat-Sialkot based AJK-MLA Ch Muhammad Ishaq expressed grave concern over the Indian water aggression, saying that India is violating the Indus Basin Water Agreement by stopping water in River Chenab towards Pakistan since 2008.

After visiting the dried bed of River Chenab, the MLA said that the bed of Chenab River wears the look of a desert at various spots, while water level is on the decline continuously near Head-Marala Barrage.

He told the mediamen that water level has dropped, which will affect agriculture in areas irrigated by canals being fed by River Chenab.

On the other hand, the officials concerned of the Sialkot Irrigation Department hoped that the snow would soon start melting in the snow-covered mountains in neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, due to which water level would rising in River Chenab.

One can find youngsters often busy fishing in the low level water of River Chenab near Head-Marala at various spots.

AJK-MLA Ch Ishaq revealed that farmers and growers along the banks of River Chenab are worried due to water shortage in the river, adding that they are unable to water their fields for cultivation of the seasonal crops.

The main Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal has already been closed by the irrigation department due to water shortage in Chenab, he claimed.

He regretted that main reason behind the water shortage is stoppage of water in River Chenab by India towards Pakistan.

Exhibition of Sialkot

products draws crowd

The leading businessmen of Kuwait showed keen interest in the Sialkot-made sports goods, surgical instruments, leather garments, musical instruments and other products during an exhibition held at Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in Kuwait.

SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta told the newsmen that Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) is holding the two-day industrial exhibition of Sialkot-made products at Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in a bid to tap the untapped international trade markets of Kuwait.

The exhibition will end on Tuesday (today), he added.

The SCCI president revealed that a 19 members SCCI delegation is in Kuwait on a five-day-long visit. The Sialkot exporters belonging to sports goods, surgical instruments and leather garments sectors held important meetings with the Kuwaiti businessmen and discussed in details matters of mutual interest.

The businessmen of Sialkot-Pakistan and Kuwait have stressed the need for making all-out sincere efforts for boosting mutual trade ties between the two countries.