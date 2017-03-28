Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that experience of war against terrorism has made Pakistan Army battle hardened which makes our soldiers better prepared for conventional war.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief was addressing the officers during his visit to Bahawalpur Garrison.

The Army Chief was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness, ongoing internal security operations and other aspects of Corps functioning.

The COAS expressed his satisfaction on state of operational preparedness of the Corps for conventional war as well as performance in ongoing internal security operations.

He apprised the officers about security environment and cardinals of operation Raddul Fasaad. He said, “Raddul Fasaad shall bring lasting peace and stability in our country.”

He praised exemplary performance of young officers and sacrifices rendered by them during the security operations. He said young officers are his pride and nation also owes peace and stability to their patriotic devotion.

Addressing the soldiers, the COAS acknowledged their role in ongoing security operations and said that they are the real strength of the army. He apprised them about various welfare measures being undertaken at Army level for them and their families including health care, education and quality of life.

Later, the COAS inaugurated Combined Military Hospital Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) at Bahawalpur. The institute will have first batch of 100 MBBS students this year while another 50 BDS students will be added next year onwards.

The COAS said, “Army is significantly contributing to nation building and CIMS Bahawalpur is another addition in this regard.”