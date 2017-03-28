KASUR - A notorious dacoit was shot dead allegedly by firing of his accomplices during a shootout with police here at Jamsher Chak-24 in Pattoki the other day.

According to the Pattoki City Police, the deceased identified as Yunus alias Joni was wanted by the police in 21 cases of heinous crime like dacoity, robbery and murder. The police said that the accused also attempted to escape the police custody about four days ago. The other day, when he was being taken back to Bakhshi Police Station after recovery of weapons on his identification, his five accomplices, riding three motorbikes, opened fire on the police party to get him free. Their firing, however, left Joni with critical injuries. The police retaliated in self-defence but the dacoits managed to escape the scene under the cover of darkness. The injured dacoit was shifted to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way. The police recovered a pistol and motorbike from the scene.

The police have formed special teams for arrest of the fleeing accused.