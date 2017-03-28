The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government today said it has collected fines amounting to Rs190 million from officials of the education department, including teachers, who were found absent during duty hours.

The provincial education department in a report said an inquiry was launched against those teachers who were found absent during working hours from July 1, 2013 to February 27, 2017, reported BBC Urdu.

It said at least 11,403 teachers were found absent during working hours and a fine amounting to Rs198,480,563 was collected from them as compensation.

Similarly 1,053 teachers have been terminated, sent on forced retirement, or demoted, the report added.

Atif Khan, the provincial education minister said the measures have been taken to bring public educational institutions at par with private schools. “The government has ensured strict implementation of this policy of fine and punishment,” he added.

He said the teachers who performed well were rewarded prizes amounting to Rs150 million. “The policy is not restricted to collecting fine only.”