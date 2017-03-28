Father, son to steer PPP to ‘new glory’

LAHORE - President PPP-P Asif Ali Zardari told party men yesterday that his son Bilawal was fully empowered now to take important decisions.

“It is, in fact, Bilawal who is leading the party at the moment”, he said while talking to party ticket-holders from Rawalpindi division who called him here at Bilawal House Lahore on Monday.

The PPP-P chief further stated that Bilawal Bhutto was running the party affairs without any interference. But after having said this, Zardari hurried to add that both he and his son would steer the party to new heights of glory. “Bilawal’s young age and our experience will give a new strength to the party”, he observed, implying thereby that he (Zardari) was not ready as yet to give free hand to his son to make vital decisions.

Many within the PPP believe that Bilawal has been tasked to reorganize the party in the four provinces leaving the most important job of electoral politics to his father and aunt. This arrangement between the father and son seems to be in practice at the moment. While Bilawal is busy interviewing party candidates to fill the vacant slots, Asif Zardari is currently having important meetings with party ticket holders from different Punjab districts at Lahore.

With an eye on the next elections, Zardari has also entrusted responsibilities to senior party leaders to contact the disgruntled political families in Punjab to persuade them join the PPP. Of late, some party leaders have also been dropping hints at the possible entry of some electables into the PPP in the coming days.

Talking to the ticket-holders from Rawalpindi, Zardari reportedly told them that the era of PPP’s reconciliation with the PML-N was over now, and it was time to do the politics of resistance. He also advised party men to give a befitting reply to the PML-N and PTI leaders who level baseless allegations on the party leadership.

On the demand of party men from Rawalpindi, Zardari announced to hold a public rally at Chakri, the political constituency of Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan. “Now, the next meeting with party men from Rawalpindi would be held at Chakri”, he affirmed.

He said PPP was defeated in 2013 elections under a conspiracy. “In 2018 elections, we will not let any such conspiracy succeed. Party jiayalas, office bearers and members of party’s allied wings will monitor the voting process at every polling station”, he added.

Giving an example of alleged rigging in 2013 elections, Zardari said that PPP candidate from Islamabad Mustafa Nawaz Khokar got around one lakh votes but still he was not the winner. “Can over 0.25 million votes be cast in a single constituency? He asked while referring to the total votes cast in this constituency in 2013.

Zardari said that such a planned rigging was done in several other constituencies also. He asked party men to get ready for the next elections to gain victory over the opponents.

Senior party leaders including Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Rawalpindi president Murtaza Satti were present in the meeting.

Mubashir hassan