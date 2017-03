At least four people including two women died when a car over turned today in an area of Chaghi district.

Levies sources said that due to over speeding a car turned turtle in Karodak area of Chaghi district.The car was going from Quetta to Dalbandin.

All the four motorists, reportedly Afghan nationals died on the spot in the accident.

The bodies were shifted to hospital where they were handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities.