FAISALABAD - French Ambassador in Pakistan Martine Dorance yesterday called for further cementing academic and research ties between the two countries to get benefit from each other experiences.

She was addressing Deans and Directors meeting at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, which was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan. She also inaugurated French Information Centre in main library of UAF whereas a French Language and Cultural Centre has already been functional at the university.

The envoy was flanked by French Higher Education Attaché Sebastien Cartier, Cooperation Attaché Olivier Huynh-Van and Philippe Garnier.

The ambassador said that her country would like to have more Pakistani students in French institutions for knowledge sharing. Martine Dorance said that the Information Centre would help the students to get information and guidelines for admissions to universities in France. The French envoy informed that Pakistan and France has been enjoying long term ties since 1947.

Talking about climate changes, the visiting ambassador said that the climate changes are posing a serious threat. The people must be educated about climate changes and environment. She said that her country meteorological institute would sign an MoU with Pakistan Meteorological Department

She said that her country is contributing in the fight against terrorism to eliminate the menace.

She viewed that French delegation comprising members from agriculture business, food industry and halal meat will visit Pakistan that will open up new horizon of the collaboration. She added that Pakistan possesses huge potential in agriculture and livestock, especially the halal meat. She added that students and teachers exchange programs between both countries will help fight the different challenges.

She lauded the steps being taken on the part of the UAF for providing quality education and research work. She narrated that the UAF collaboration with French institutions would be further strengthened

UAF VC said dozen of teachers from faculty staff have graduated from French universities, who can help students with their experiences to get admission in French universities.

He said that the university was enjoying the good relations across the globe. He said that French Culture Centre and Chinese Confucius Centre were operating at the campus that brought the people closer. He said the UAF

He lauded the steps being taken on the French institutions especially to address the climate changes.

He said that in the recent past, the Planning Commission of Pakistan has approved establishment of Korea Hi Tech Innovation Park worth 30 million dollar that will help the fight the challenges of agriculture and food security.

He viewed that UAF old campus is a candidate to be declared as the UNESCO heritage. He said the UAF students of French language can be a part of the French companies functioning in our homeland. She also inaugurated Lyallpur Literature Festival in which 20 universities are taking part. the festival comprising naat, qirat, speech, drams and folk song competition will continue by April 1.