Former AJK Prime Minister and President Muslim Conference Azad Kashmir Sardar Attique Ahmad khan said that Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) will not be allowed to be made province at any cost.

While addressing a reception hosted by Central leader of Muslim Conference Syed Zahoor Hamdani today, Sardar said “We will not allow GB to be made a province at any cost. PM Nawaz Sharif should not take such steps which hurts the feelings of Kashmiris. GB is part of Jammu and Kashmir. Powers be delegated to it rather than making it a province”.

He went on to say Kashmir cause will be affected badly if GB becomes a separate province.

Government of Azad Kashmir should adopt a solid approach and then we will support it, he declared.

Non resolution of Kashmir issue has put at stake the peace of the entire world particularly South Asia, he remarked. The international community should play its vigorous role to address Kashmir dispute, he urged.

PML-N has completely failed in Azad Kashmir as PMLN workers despite having their own government are considering them worse than opposition, he added.