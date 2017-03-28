ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that the general elections would be held next year as per schedule.

Talking to media persons here, she said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had started his visits across the country and was himself supervising uplift projects.

Marriyum said that all the development projects were nearing completion. The minister of state said that areas to which the provincial governments did not pay heed, the prime minister himself was supervising uplift projects there.

Earlier, addressing an award-distribution ceremony in Islamabad today, she said that overall situation of the country had rapidly improved during the last three years.