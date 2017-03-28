Pakistani ambassador to US, Aizaz Chaudhary said the Haqqani Network is neither a friend nor a proxy of Pakistan, reported Waqt News.

The ambassador further said that calling Pakistan a sponsor of terrorism is the "thinking of just a few minds".

While talking about Pakistan-India dialogues, Chaudhary pointed out that India is avoiding talks with Pakistan constantly.

“Due to this approach of India, terrorists are gaining strongholds for their activities, because there is lack of communication between two states,” he emphasized.

Aizaz Chaudhary has been appointed as Ambassador in Washington in February last month.

The American government and NATO allege that Haqqani Network is treated as ‘good Taliban’ by Pakistan Army and the ISI.

The US regularly demands operation against the group and claims that Pakistani establishment does not target the network. This has caused hostility and resulted in blame games between the two states.

Although former Pakistani military generals have dubbed Haqqani Network an ally in the past, in recent times Pakistan Army has stated that the ongoing military operation is against all militants without any discrimination.