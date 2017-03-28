RAHIM YAR KHAN - Opposition parties, lawyers, local leaders and journalists took out a rally in protest against "what they described" extortion of the Municipal Committee (MC) staff allegedly on the behest of MC chairman Mian Ijaz Aamir and chief officer Mian Mazhar Rasheed here on Monday. The rally started from District Press Club and the participants reached GPO Chowk they were addressed by MC opposition leader Ch Ashraf, Rana Raheel and Ch Jahanzeb of PTI, DBA vice president Raja Abdul Samad, member district council Ch Naveed, MC councillors Fouzia Abbas, Rana Liaqat, President Rahim Yar Union Of Journalists Tariq Mehmood and president Khanpur union of journalists Qammar Jatoi.

Speakers condemned the MC staff for forcibly closing a book exhibition held on the premises of District Press Club. Friends Journalist Alliance leader Rana Imtiaz told the participants that last year TMA staff demolished the press club canteen and disconnected sui gas to the club.

In February, the MC chairman after assuming his office called back two MC employees deployed at district press club who were there for last 20 years in the light of a unanimous motion passed by the previous MC body.

"Now the MC staffers dismantled books stalls at an exhibition and threaten to disconnect electricity supply to the press club," he alleged.

Rana Imtiaz alleged that the MC chairman wants to take over the District Press Club by entering his blue-eyed journalists, adding that but professional journalists are united and would foil all unconstitutional and undemocratic moves.