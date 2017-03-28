GILGIT: The people of Ganish, one of the oldest settlements recorded along the Silk Route, have offered an area for solid waste dumping site, the head of district administration in Hunza told a seminar on Monday.

“We thank the Ganish community for providing solid waste dumping area,” Deputy Commissioner Hunza Samiullah Farooq told the seminar attended by officials of the civil administration, market association and representatives of civil society.

Hunza Valley famous for its pristine beauty is now facing challenges of modern age with commercial expansion in its few and nascent urban hubs.

Development has its own dark side and the biggest one is pollution, in this regard, speakers at a seminar on Monday underscored the need for effective mechanism and coordinated efforts for effective disposal and management of solid waste in Hunza district. The Karakoram Area Development Organisation (KADO) in collaboration with the district administration organised a consultative seminar on best practices of solid waste management and way forward for Hunza district.

The prime objective of the seminar was to discuss the prevailing challenges of solid waste management and develop new innovative solutions for the management of solid waste in the district. KADO chief Kamaluddin gave presentation on background of KADO-HEC (Hunza Environmental Committee) project and proposed solutions for solid waste management.